Raju Hirani's Midas touch? Sanju collects record Rs 32 crore on Day 1, early estimates show

Its official. Ranbir Kapoor is back, and how!

For all those who feared that Ranbir's run at the box office might have come to an end — there's good news! Looks like the 35-year old actor is back with his version 2.0. Thanks to Raj Kumar Hirani and his track record, Sanju has created a record magic number at the box office.

Early estimates say the film has collected Rs 32 crore, which beats the entire list of highest openers of the year — Padmaavat, Baaghi 2 , Avengers and even Race 3.

According to Boxoffice India's early analysis, Sanju had taken an excellent opening of 45-50% in terms of occupancy. It has taken the third best opening of the year after Baaghi 2 and Race 3 in terms of occupancy.

"It is the best opening at metro multiplexes but the mass belts are a bit lower, especially places like CI, UP and Bihar. The best opening for Sanju is Mumbai city, Delhi city and Bangalore," said their report.

Baaghi 2 had the best opening in terms of occupancy but it does not come into the picture as far as the day one figures is concerned as it had far lower ticket rates than Sanju and Race 3 and also fewer screens.

The top five openings in 2018 in terms of occupancy on release day morning shows would be Baaghi 2 at 57.5 percent, Race 3 at 50 percent, Sanju at 47.5 percent (early estimates), Padmaavat at 42.5 percent and Veere Di Wedding at 35 percent.

Its not just the theatres but also social media that is packed with comments on Sanju. While hashtag Sanju saw 94000 tweets on Friday, both Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt trended for the whole day — some celebrated Ranbir's second innings, some enjoyed Sanjay Dutt's story while some appreciated another good film from the house of Raj Kumar Hirani.

As it turns out, numbers look promising and the target with reinstated faith in Ranbir's performance for the film is to touch Rs 300 crore.

The larger take-home for the weekend however is that "Ranbir Kapoor has made a comeback", as said by film trade analyst Atul Mohan.