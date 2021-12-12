Rajinikanth's birthday today: 5 films that make him a megastar

Rajinikanth birthday: Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, he transformed his simple life from a bus conductor in Bengaluru to a much-followed superstar.

Megastar Rajinikanth turns 71 today and his birthday is the most-talked about subject on the internet. The day is of special significance for his fans, who every year, celebrate the cinema icon’s birthday like a festival. Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, he transformed his simple life from a bus conductor in Bengaluru to a much-followed superstar a decade later, with a larger than lifestyle and mannerisms in his films. Discovered by celebrated director K Balachander, a recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and cast along another top star of Indian cinema, Kamal Hassan, in his “Apoorva Raagangal” in the mid-70s, Rajnikanth shaped his initial career with negative roles, including in “Moondru Mudichu”, also starring Hassan.

Here are 5 Rajinikanth hits you must watch:

Directed and written by KS Ravikumar, this 1999 film, apart from Rajinikanth, features Sivaji Ganesan, Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya. The story revolves around engineer Padayappa (Rajinikanth), whose father’s death destroys his family. But his luck changes, and he is able to lead a prosperous life, until his nemesis plots to ruin his happiness once more.

The 1995 film features Rajinikanth as Manikam, an autorickshaw driver, Manikam, who is forced to show his violent side after his sister is attacked. He desperately tries to hide his dark underworld side to keep his promise to his father. The Suresh Krissna film also stars Nagma and Raghuvaran.

The 1991 classic by Maniratnam stars Rajinikanth and Mammootty with Arvind Swamy. In this film, Rajinikanth essays the role of Surya, an orphan raised in a slum. He befriends a good crime boss named Devaraj, played by Mammootty, and begins working for him. Their existence is threatened when a new honest district collector arrives.

The 2007 film, directed by S Shankar, Rajinikanth is Sivaji, a software engineer who returns to India from the United States to serve the nations. He aims to provide free medical treatment and education to the poor. A few corrupt officials and politicians try to stop him while he tries to do good for the poor. The film also stars Shriya Saran, with Vivek, Suman, Manivannan and Raghuvaran playing significant roles.

In this hit that also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajinikanth plays Dr Vasi, scientist who creates a humanoid robot named Chitti, also played by Rajinikanth. The project backfires when the robot falls in love with scientist’s s girlfriend, played by Rai Bachchan, and is manipulated by Bohra (Denzongpa), a rival scientist, into becoming homicidal.