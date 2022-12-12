Rajinikanth turns 72: How Twitter wished 'Thalaivar' on his birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 72 today and fans cannot keep calm. Wishes poured in for the actor on Twitter across film industries and other professions as the love of the audience for their “Thalaivar” exponentially increases.

Rajinikanth was born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and working as a bus conductor in Bengaluru when he was discovered by celebrated director K Balachander. Then began his upward rise and he captivated audiences with his larger than life persona and style elements aped even today.

He has also won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award in addition to the many accolades he has received. His upcoming movie is called “Jailer” scheduled to be released in 2023.

Here is how Twitter celebrated his birthday with an outpouring of wishes:

Actor Dulquer Salmaan asked Rajinikanth to “keep inspiring” everyone forever.

Politician Praful Patel wrote: “Wishing Super Star Rajinikanth a wonderful and glorious birthday. May God bless you with a long life and prosperity, and many more fruitful years to entertain your million of fans.”

Urmila Matondkar tweeted:

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions tweeted:

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted:

Rajnikanth’s birthday is celebrated with a lot of grandeur in parts of the country with fans cutting cakes, garlanding his posters and praying for his health and prosperity as has been tradition for years among fans of the actor.