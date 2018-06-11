Rajinikanth mania grips US, Australia: Kaala impresses audience overseas but falters on home turf

With the release of Kaala, a lot was at stake for actor Rajinikanth due to both political and box office reasons. While his statement on the Cauvery issue resulted in limited screening of Kaala in Karnataka, his recent mixed record at the box office with films like Lingaa and Kochadaiiyaan not being able to ring the cash register left him with no option but to succeed this time.

And thanks to his overseas fan base, Kaala has emerged as a money-spinner in the international market. But two of these markets need a special mention — US and Australia.

While Kaala in US has joined the USD 1 million club, the film has become the second highest opening weekend grosser for an Indian film in 2018 in Australia and has raked in Rs 2.04 crore.

And according to the estimates by trade pundits, Kaala in total has grossed over Rs 25 crore from the overseas market in the first two days.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala had tweeted that the film has made a Rs 100-crore gross collection at the worldwide box office. And the film did so in three days of its run (including the Telugu and Hindi versions).

This is considered as an achievement by the industry as not many south Indian movies in the recent past have managed to fetch such strong revenues.

Kaala released in over 35 countries and, apart from the US and Australia, it has managed to do notable business in Malaysia, Middle East and in France.

However, the film could not show the same magic in India. In fact, Kaala has faltered on its home turf.

According to a Box Office India report, it was slow start for Kaala at the Indian box office and the film was unable to pick up pace even in the next few days. The film collected approximately Rs 50 crore in all languages across India in three days and it is not a strong number if the prices the distributors have paid for the film’s rights are taken into consideration.

While expectations from the Hindi version were not too high, things were tough down south too which is the prominent market for Rajinikanth films.

In Nizam / Andhra Pradesh, distributors will find it difficult to recover their Rs 30 crore as till now they have been able to get only Rs 8 crore.

Tamil Nadu, which is the home market for the film, is also struggling as it fetched a price of nearly Rs 60 crore and its extended four-day weekend collections are likely to finish in the Rs 40-42 crore range, which means a distributor share of Rs 28-29 crore.

Kaala's all-India collections on its first day was Rs 20 crore, on day two and three Rs 15 crore each, taking the total to Rs 50 crore.

Rajinikanth’s last offering Kabali had done an all-India business of Rs 52 crore on opening day and Kaala is even below the halfway mark.

Even the advance bookings of Kaala did not show much traction and was the lowest for a Rajinikanth film. Tickets for the first weekend hadn’t sold out in Tamil Nadu even two days before the film’s release, which has not been the case for past releases of the actor.

While the industry is contemplating over why Kaala could not stand strong at the Indian box office, whether it was the timing of the release or Rajinikanth’s politics that has put off some of the actor’s fans, the audience overseas is giving a big thumbs up to the South superstar.