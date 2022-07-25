 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar among highest taxpayers in film industry

Moneycontrol News
Jul 25, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have been awarded certificates by the Income Tax department for being the highest taxpayers in the entertainment industry.

Rajinikanth's honour certificate was received by his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth while Akshay Kumar's certificate was collected by his team.

Actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have been honoured by the Income Tax department for being among the highest taxpayers in the entertainment industry.

On Sunday, superstar Rajinikanth was awarded a certificate by the Income Tax department of Tamil Nadu and Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan during an event. The certificate was received by his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth who took to Instagram and wrote, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer. Many thanks to the Income Tax department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honouring appa."

Currently, Akshay Kumar is filming in the UK with Tinu Desai. He was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj co-starring Manushi Chhillar. The actor has multiple upcoming releases including Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfie. He was also a guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 with fellow actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

