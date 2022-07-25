English
    Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar among highest taxpayers in film industry

    Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have been awarded certificates by the Income Tax department for being the highest taxpayers in the entertainment industry.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    Rajinikanth's honour certificate was received by his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth while Akshay Kumar's certificate was collected by his team.

    Actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have been honoured by the Income Tax department for being among the highest taxpayers in the entertainment industry.

    On Sunday, superstar Rajinikanth was awarded a certificate by the Income Tax department of Tamil Nadu and Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan during an event. The certificate was received by his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth who took to Instagram and wrote, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer. Many thanks to the Income Tax department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honouring appa."







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)


    Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe. The 71-year-old is set to team up with filmmaker Nelson for his next project, tentatively titled Thalaivar169.

    Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar too was conferred a certificate for being the highest tax payer. Since the actor is currently shooting in the UK, his team accepted the honour certificate from the Income Tax department on his behalf. A photograph of the certificate has already gone viral on social media.

    Currently, Akshay Kumar is filming in the UK with Tinu Desai. He was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj co-starring Manushi Chhillar. The actor has multiple upcoming releases including Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfie. He was also a guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 with fellow actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
    Tags: #Aishwarya Rajinikanth #Akshay Kumar #Income Tax #Rajinikanth #superstar Rajinikanth #Tax #Thalaiva
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 12:54 pm
