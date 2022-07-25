Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar among highest taxpayers in film industry

Rajinikanth's honour certificate was received by his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth while Akshay Kumar's certificate was collected by his team.

Actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have been honoured by the Income Tax department for being among the highest taxpayers in the entertainment industry.

On Sunday, superstar Rajinikanth was awarded a certificate by the Income Tax department of Tamil Nadu and Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan during an event. The certificate was received by his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth who took to Instagram and wrote, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer. Many thanks to the Income Tax department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honouring appa."

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe. The 71-year-old is set to team up with filmmaker Nelson for his next project, tentatively titled Thalaivar169.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar too was conferred a certificate for being the highest tax payer. Since the actor is currently shooting in the UK, his team accepted the honour certificate from the Income Tax department on his behalf. A photograph of the certificate has already gone viral on social media.



