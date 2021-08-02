Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty refuses to ‘explain’ anything

Shilpa Shetty, on August 2, has released an official statement after the ongoing pornography case against her husband Raj Kundra. The actress has shared the same on all her social media handles.

"Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND... HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf," the actress wrote.

"Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never never explain." All I will say is, as it's an ‘on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies," she wrote.

She further added, "But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same, I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don't deserve media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyameva Jayate. with positivity and gratitude."

The actor, on July 29, filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media houses for false reportage that was maligning her image in the pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra is an accused.

Kundra was first arrested on July 19 for making, publishing, and distributing pornography. He is currently in a 14-day judicial custody.

Shetty was also grilled by the Mumbai police in connection with the case and has not got a clean chit yet.

According to the Mumbai Police, the money that Raj Kundra earned by producing the pornographic material was used for betting online. The police had stated: “In WhatsApp chats, we have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for $1.2 million.”