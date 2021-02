Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58

Rajiv Kapoor (M) passed away on February 9 at the age of 58. (Image: Reuters)

Rajiv Kapoor, son of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away on February 9 at the age of 58.

Neetu Kapoor, the wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor- Rajiv's elder brother, was the first to confirm the news on Instagram. She wrote "RIP" alongside a picture of her brother-in-law. The cause of death was not known immediately.

Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum, but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was Raj Kapoor’s last directorial venture.

He went on to feature in films like "Aasmaan", "Lover Boy", "Zabardast" and "Hum To Chale Pardes".

Kapoor then made a switch to production and direction. His first production was "Henna", directed by eldest brother Randhir Kapoor and featuring Rishi Kapoor.

In 1996 Rajiv Kapoor made his feature directorial debut with "Prem Granth", starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. He also produced the Rishi Kapoor-directed 1999 romance drama "Aa Ab Laut Chalen".

Rajiv was the youngest among his three brothers Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv and sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)