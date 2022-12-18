 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raha Kapoor to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas: Celebrity babies born in 2022

Moneycontrol News
Dec 18, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST

As 2022 draws to a close, we list down some prominent people who welcomed babies this year.

"Out baby coming soon," Alia Bhatt had earlier wrote on Instagram. (Image: @aliabhatt/Instagram)

New little bundle of joys got a heartwarming welcome from the world in 2022 with several prominent personalities and celebrating starting or continuing their families.

As 2022 draws to a close, we list down some prominent people who welcomed babies this year starting with India's one of the most high-profile pregnancies of 2022 – actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Raha Kapoor

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl this year on November 6. "And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic),” Bhatt captioned the post on Instagram with a heart emoji.

She also announced the unique name “Raha” for their daughter in a separate post featuring a tiny FC Barcelona jersey with her name on it.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” Bhatt wrote.