Raha Kapoor to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas: Celebrity babies born in 2022

New little bundle of joys got a heartwarming welcome from the world in 2022 with several prominent personalities and celebrating starting or continuing their families.

As 2022 draws to a close, we list down some prominent people who welcomed babies this year starting with India's one of the most high-profile pregnancies of 2022 – actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Raha Kapoor

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl this year on November 6. "And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic),” Bhatt captioned the post on Instagram with a heart emoji.

She also announced the unique name “Raha” for their daughter in a separate post featuring a tiny FC Barcelona jersey with her name on it.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” Bhatt wrote.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Hollywood power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January this year. In a joint statement, the couple announced the birth of their first child on social media. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)." She then announced the new baby’s name – Malti Marie Chopra Jonas – a tribute to her and Jonas’s mothers. She regularly shares photos of their daughter on social media but has not revealed her face yet. Devi Basu Singh Grover Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a daughter – Devi Basu Singh Grover – this year. "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan (sic),” the couple wrote announcing the newborn’s name and arrival. Vayu Kapoor Ahuja Actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja became proud parents to a son – Vayu Kapoor Ahuja – this year. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand,” the couple announced. More from Hollywood Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Popstar Rihanna became a mother in May when she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy whose name has not been released yet. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Billionaire Kylie Jenner and Scott welcomed a baby boy in February, whose name is under wraps. The couple share a daughter Stormi as well. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Singer Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" alumni Sophie Turner welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in July. The couple, who tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in 2019, also share a 2-year-old daughter Willa.

Moneycontrol News

