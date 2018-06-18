Race 3 is Salman Khan's 13th film to enter Rs 100 cr club. Here's a look at his other blockbusters

Strategic release dates and growing fan base have been instrumental in helping Salman Khan ace the box office. His latest release Race 3 has also entered the Rs 100 crore club and despite negative reviews, looks to be on course for a good run at theatres.

Salman Khan to his credit now has a record of most number of flicks minting Rs 100 crore at the box office, leaving behind stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

The third installment of the Race franchise is Khan’s 13th offering that has made Rs 100 crore and more.

The winning streak for Salman started with Dabangg, that hit theatres in 2010 and raked in Rs 141 crore. Following suit were films like Ready at Rs 120 crore, Bodyguard at Rs 144 crore, Ek Tha Tiger at Rs 186 crore, Dabangg 2 at Rs 149 crore, Jai Ho at Rs 109 crore, Kick at Rs 211 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan at Rs 315 crore, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo at Rs 194 crore, Sultan at Rs 300 crore, Tubelight at Rs 114 crore and Tiger Zinda Hai at Rs 339 crore.

Salman’s record stands unchallenged as other stars are not even close to this number. While Akshay Kumar holds the record of delivering five consecutive Rs 100 crore films with PadMan putting an end to his winning streak, Shah Rukh Khan delivered six consecutive Rs 100 crore films and his streak was broken with Fan.

On its opening day, the multi star cast film Race 3 minted Rs 27.69 crore with collections going up to Rs 36.25 crore and Rs 37 crore on second and third day, respectively. With this, the success story of 2018 continues as the industry is witnessing a relay of ‘Hit’ films this year, including recent releases like Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out and John Abraham’s Parmanu.

As for Salman, he has set a benchmark for other stars with back to back Rs 100 crore films. Will it remain undisputed for the years to come? The answer lies with the performance of films from Khan’s competitors and his upcoming offerings of which one is scheduled for Eid next year —Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture Bharat, also starring Priyanka Chopra.