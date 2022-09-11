English
    5 films and TV shows to watch about Queen Elizabeth II

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8. She was 96.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 11, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
    Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, 2022. (Image credit: BBC)

    The world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch. She is being remembered as a constant presence in an ever-changing world, a personality who had a deep impact on many historic events.

    In the seven decades of reign, her life has been the subject of several  movies and television shows. Here is a selection of those works:

    1) The Queen 

    Veteran English actor Helen Mirren played the Queen's role in the 2006  biographical drama that chronicles the aftermath of Princess Diana's death in 1997. She won a Best Actress Oscar for the film described as "heartfelt and riveting".

    2) The Crown

    The acclaimed Netflix show offers an intimate view of the life of the Queen and other senior members of the royal family. Their progression takes place over four seasons. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman portrayed the Queen at different ages.

    3) Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute

    The BBC-produced documentary was released to mark the Queen's 90th birthday. It included footage shot by the royals themselves and was narrated by Prince Charles, now the king of Britain.

    4) A Queen is Crowned

    A Queen is Crowned is an opulent documentary about Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. She was 25 at the time she acceded to the throne, following the death of her father King George VI.

    5) Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen

    Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, a revealing TV documentary, compiles home movies shot by the British royal family. BBC One aired it on 29 May, 2022, ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

     
    Tags: #film and tv #Queen Elizabeth #Queen Elizabeth II
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 01:07 pm
