Q4 of 2021 records highest ad volumes for a quarter since 2019, up by 27%

Advertising volumes on TV that took a hit in 2020 saw strong recovery last year with the fourth quarter of 2021 recording highest ad volumes for a quarter since 2019.

In the fourth quarter last year, TV registered 489 million seconds of ad volumes, registering 27 percent growth over Q4 2019 and 6 percent increase over Q4 2020, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) Think report.

Brands across BFSI, e-commerce, corporate and brand image and personal accessories categories led this growth in the fourth quarter.

Ad volumes on South language channels including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada registered 25 percent growth in Q4 2021 over the same period in 2019.

“Post a rollercoaster ride in 2020 on account of the pandemic and lockdown, 2021 was a strong positive year for the broadcast industry. We witnessed increased attention from marketers towards television, across languages, while welcoming new brands to the medium throughout the year. Ad volumes for digital native and e-commerce brands indicate that marketers continued to bet on television," said Aaditya Pathak, Head, Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

Overall, 2021 recorded 1,824 million seconds of ad volumes, a 22 percent growth over 2020 and 18 percent higher over 2019. Over 4,000 brands advertised on television in December last year.

Pathak added that in Q4 2021, December alone recorded 155 million seconds of advertising volumes, 25 percent higher than December 2019.

In addition, out of 2,524 advertisers and 4,104 brands, there were 19 percent new advertisers and brands on TV in December last year.

E-commerce, BFSI, retail and textiles sectors registered over 40 percent growth each versus December 2019.

Ad volumes on Hindi language channels continued to grow consistently with 15 percent and 22 percent growth over December 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Bhojpuri language channels witnessed highest growth in ad volumes with 120 percent increase over December 2019 while Punjabi increased by 83 percent. Marathi channels saw ad volumes grow by 47 percent as compared to December 2019.

Advertisers beyond the top 50 enhanced their presence on TV with 30 percent and 26 percent growth over December 2020 and 2019 respectively.