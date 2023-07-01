PVR's Sanjeev Bijli on growing market of non-English films in India: 'We just need good content now'

"...We now watch Tamil films in Tamil with subtitles, Malayalam films in Malayalam, which is why Hindi remakes don't do so well...., said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd.

Language is no longer a barrier when it comes to good content, says Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd, who has acquired Sundance Film Festival breakout "Past Lives" for India release.

"Past Lives", by first time director Celine Song, is an English-Korean relationship drama that has earned rave reviews with critics hailing it as one of best movies of the year. It has already been released in the US and hits Indian theatres on July 7.

Bijli said the commercial success of Japanese anime film "Suzume" inspired them to look beyond English titles and experiment with the kind of movies they want to distribute in India through PVR INOX Pictures, the motion picture arm of PVR INOX Limited.

"In the last few years, we have become very language agnostic. We now watch Tamil films in Tamil with subtitles, Malayalam films in Malayalam, which is why Hindi remakes don't do so well. We just need good content now and that made us realise that we need to go beyond only English movies and Japanese anime which gave us the confidence to look at other languages," Bijli said.