PVR to reopen multiplex PVR Saket with release of James Bond venture 'No Time To Die'

Multiplex operator PVR announced the reopening of its flagship multiplex property PVR Saket on September 30 with the release of the much-awaited James Bond venture--- No Tim To Die.

Considered as India's first multiplex, PVR Saket was shut in 2019 and PVR Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli had said that the property will reopen after it was revamped.

After around two years, PVR Saket will reopen and will play No Time To Die.

The release of No Tim To Die, the 25th installment in the James Bond series was delayed for more than a year due to the coronavirus outbreak which led to the shutting down of theatres across the globe.

The film which was initially scheduled to release in April 2020 was postponed first to November 2020 and then the release date was moved to April this year.

No Time To Die which will hit the big screen in India after a long delay is a key offering for Indian exhibitors who have been looking for big-screen spectacles to bring audiences back to theatres and for the revival of cinema business which was one of the hardest hit due to COVID-19.

Previous ventures from the James Bond series like Spectre or Skyfall have seen strong business at the Indian box office.

While the 2018 venture Spectre saw strong collections on its opening day despite competition from Salman Khan's offering Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Skyfall saw the second-biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India in 2012.

Currently, Hollywood ventures are keeping the cash register ringing at the Indian box office especially offerings like Fast & Furious 9 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that registered strong collections.

Over the years, Hollywood's share in the overall box office collections of India has been going up.

Hollywood contributed 15 percent to the Indian box office collections in 2019 as compared to less than 10 percent in 2016-17. And this is expected to increase.

However, COVID-19 played spoilsport last year but with more English ventures releasing in India, especially in the current times when Bollywood has been shy of releasing its big films, Hollywood is likely to become a bigger contributor to India's box office business.