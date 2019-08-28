PVR reaches target of 800 screens in India, plans to open 50 more by end of 2019

The multiplex player is optimistic about the smaller towns and has planned more screens in Tier II and III markets.
Multiplex chain operator PVR has reached a screen count of 800 after the recent launch of the new three-screen property in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.
PVR now stands at a screen count of 800, across 170 properties in 62 cities. The next aim for the chain is to reach a screen count of 1,000.
Talking to Moneycontrol, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited said, “Next month, we will be opening a 12-screen-complex in Dwarka, Delhi. We have work going on in properties in Jalandhar, Hubli, Kanpur and Bengaluru. By the end of the year, we have a plan of opening another 50 screens across India.”
The last screen addition for PVR was in Satna, Madhya Pradesh under its sub-brand PVR UTSAV.
PVR UTSAV aims to provide enhanced entertainment for patrons not only in metros but also in the provincial pockets of the country.
The multiplex player is optimistic about the smaller towns and has planned more screens in Tier II and III markets.
“We have opened two so far – one in Jalgaon and one in Satna. We have about nine to 12 screen additions in the pipeline this year. At a lower ticket price, these cities have reacted very well in terms of accepting our product and watching movies in these places,” said Bijli.
When asked Bijli about the small town push, he said, “We are located in about 62 cities across the country. There are so many places in India which are 'under-screened' or they don’t have a multiplex. So, we have not reached the saturation point for metros either. In Tier II cities, we have a lot of potential. We are opening in Lucknow soon. We are also opening a big complex in Thiruvananthapuram. Overall, India is under-screened so we are looking at all markets.”
Bijli is also confident about the box office business, especially with recent films generating strong revenues.“August has been very good for us because of Mission Mangal, which is reaching Rs 200 crore. Batla House is doing well and it is probably just short of Rs 100 crore. Now we have Saaho, which will be massive. So, we are happy with the kind of content coming from our industry – both Hindi and regional – and even English movies are doing their bit. Scary Stories has done well as has Angel has Fallen; both these films were distributed by PVR Pictures."Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.