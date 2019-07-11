PVR Pictures ramps up local content distribution, announces new lineup for FY20

PVR Pictures, the distribution arm of multiplex operator PVR, has announced a slate of new films for FY19-20 which includes over 10 international big spectacles and Hindi titles and 15 plus Tamil and Telugu films.

After consolidating its position in the independent foreign language film segment, PVR Pictures is now focusing on the regional front and has a slew of regional language releases.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, said that the company spends in the range of Rs 25-Rs 30 crore every year for Hollywood content, Rs 30-50 crore for Hindi films and between Rs 15-20 crore on regional content.

The breakup shows that PVR Pictures is ramping up its distribution by focusing on local content as these films account for 90 percent of the overall box office collections after Hollywood movies increased their contribution from 3-4 percent to 10 percent last year, according to an EY 2019 report.

PVR Pictures’ first release will be as early as this Friday with Hrithik Roshan’s Super30, one of the most awaited films in the second half of the year.

Along with Super30, other Hindi releases include Batla House, Section 375, Khuda Hafiz, among others.

“We are buoyant about these films. Super30 has turned out really well and it is helmed by someone who has great brand equity--Hrithik Roshan. It will surpass our expectation. Box office is red hot at this point of time with films like Avengers, Kabir Singh and SpiderMan and Super30 will continue the trend,” said Gianchandani.

He also said that “with acquisition of SPI Cinemas, which has a key presence in the Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra, PVR Pictures is aggressively expanding its presence in Tamil and Telugu industry.”

PVR had acquired a 71.69 percent stake of SPI Cinemas in August last year for around Rs 633 crore.

In 2018, the top mainline studios continued to bet on the regional cinema market for the production and distribution of films since the demand for local content is on the rise.

Last year as many as 237 Telugu films and 197 Tamil films were released.

Along with local content, PVR Pictures is maintaining its dominance in the independent Hollywood films space.

Looking back at PVR Pictures’ journey Gianchandani said that “when we (PVR Pictures) started in 2002 there were a lot of independent Hollywood films that were not coming to India because people thought they were not viable and the process to get them was expensive and tough. We felt that the discerning audience will get left out on such good quality films.”

“We have consolidated our presence in independent Hollywood film space and we have become the largest there. We release almost 95 percent of films in the independent Hollywood film space. That's the reason is why you see us big on Hollywood films. But we are growing on Hindi and regional cinema side,” he added.

PVR Pictures has a library of 450 Hollywood films.

“This years’ slate includes big spectacles such as Angel Has Fallen, Rambo: Last Blood, Roland Emmerich’s Mid Way, 21 Bridges, The Aeronauts packaged with little gems such as Asif Kapadia’s Diego Maradona, Current War, The Boy II, My Spy, The Informers and more,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR.

While Gianchandani did not divulge the kind of investments that were pumped into getting the content as the company’s Q1 FY20 result is awaited on July 25, he said that the investment in content is increasing every year.

"The investment we make in this financial year will be substantially more than last year," he said.

PVR Pictures is also looking at scaling-up its “theatre on-demand platform Vkaao and develop it as an alternate platform for distributing small niche films that currently struggle to find distributors,” said Gianchandani.

This could prove to be a game changer for small films that often get weeded out of theatres every time a big movie hits the big screen.