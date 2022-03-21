PVR launches NFTs of upcoming film RRR, in talks with studios for movie digital assets

live bse live

Multiplex player PVR has partnered with producers of upcoming venture RRR to launch digital assets of the film with the first drop including six different type of non-fungible token (NFTs).

"There are two NFTs that are posters signed by all, four are props including bike, coin and weapon. There will be 50 collectibles of each of these NFTs. So, a total of 300 NFTs have been minted," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited told Moneycontrol.

Along with creating buzz for RRR, which is estimated to do business of around Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office, PVR is exploring the NFT route to engage with its audience, which mainly falls in the 18-24 age group.

Digital assets of the movie RRR will not be monetised and the multiplex player has launched a contest to offer the NFTs. "Customers will need to buy tickets of RRR on PVR or SPI app or website which will give 300 users chance to win PVRRR NFTs. The NFTs will be assigned to winners on March 31," said Bijli.

Along with RRR, the exhibitor is in talks with more producers to launch movie-based digital collectibles.

"We are in talks with 5-6 film studios to launch movie-NFTs across Hollywood and Bollywood. We are looking to drop NFTs of both old classics and forthcoming ventures," added Bijli.

Rajat Tyagi, Chief Information Officer, PVR said that the company has partnered with KoineArth's ngageN platform, an NFT platform for brands and creator economy.

Tyagi, who thinks that NFTs will be most impactful in the media and entertainment, said they are looking at launching NFTs like special edition movie tickets that can be monetised by the company.

Experts note that while the share of movie NFTs is small at the moment as the segment is new, film-based digital collectibles is a very rapidly growing market and that India is big on NFTs, especially movie-based ones. Also, pre-theatrical NFT release will be the new trend that movie marketers may adapt to, say experts.

When it comes to the NFT segment in India, movies are making a mark and NFT players say digital assets of films are a great way to introduce a concept like NFT in the market as the country has a strong movie fan base.