PVR launches new premium property in Gurugram but other luxury formats put on hold

Multiplex operator PVR launched a property under its premium format called Director's cut in Gurugram on August 5.

With four new screens under the luxury format, PVR has now taken the overall screen count from 842 to 846 screens. In Northern India, the exhibitor has 265 screens across 60 properties.

Out of the total 846 screens, around 11 percent or 98 screens are premium.

While PVR had plans to add more premium screens to its portfolio, COVID-19 played spoilsport.

"We had a full plan for premium property and expanding the Director's Cut before the pandemic. But that is on hold now. We are not looking at further capex (capital expenditure) till January-February next year. We are only finishing commitments from last year," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited, told Moneycontrol.

He said there were around 18-19 screens that were 90 percent capitalised but are now being launched slowly. The shortage of labour due to the pandemic had delayed the opening.

Bijli said that while they had plans to open premium properties in prime markets including Kolkata, Bengaluru and Delhi, a lot of the work is on hold this year.

While in Delhi work has started on the property, despite having a site in Bengaluru, PVR won't be starting work before January as they are not looking at releasing fresh capital for now.

When it comes to premium screens, a property like Director's Cut needs investment of around Rs 16 to 18 crore. And the exhibitor is waiting for situation to normalise before it takes a decision on its capex plans.

In fact, Bijli said that the milestone of 1,000 screens will take time and is delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

While it looks unlikely that exhibitors will launch more premium screens, film producer and trade business analyst Girish Johar is of the opinion that these screens will find traction amid the high net worth crowd as they would be willing to move out thanks to the vaccination drive and this audience would prefer premium formats due to hygiene.

But will this audience not prefer video streaming content?

Johar said, "There are films releasing that are meant for large screens like Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it, F9 and Bollywood venture Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar. These are big films to start with."

Experts noted that these films will be the reason why people would step out and watch films not only on the big screen but also opt for luxury formats.

While strong content lineup is a good sign for the exhibitors, a lot depends on footfalls which hasn't picked up yet despite reopening and release of new content.

And without strong occupancy numbers in theatres, the dwindling screen count in India could get worse.

As many as 1,000 screens have already shut down permanently. And this number is estimated to go up to 2,000 by end of 2021.