PVR, INOX offer private screenings to woo audience back to theatres

Theatres are now open for private screenings which means you can book an entire cinema to host a party or a get-together.

Multiplex operator INOX was the first to launch private screenings which lets people book select INOX theatres for special occasions. At INOX, private screenings can be hosted for Rs 2,999.

After INOX, PVR has also announced the launch of Private Viewing Cinema at select properties across India which will be available from Rs 1,999 onwards.

“We are looking at introducing new and innovative solutions that shall bring the patrons back to the theatres,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas.

Both the multiplex operators have introduced private screenings keeping in mind the festive season which will help the exhibitors get the audience back to theatres.

Theatres, despite reopening from October 15, have not been able to attract audience in large numbers. And one of the biggest factors is the dearth of good content. Cinemas are mostly running old content except for some new small English ventures and regional films.

Theatres had to bring down shutters from early March this year due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Occupancies in theatres across most of the cities are in the range of five to seven percent. Footfalls are around 10,000 to 15,000 in a day which film trade experts say is very low. Single screens have not reopened yet, and are waiting for tentpole films to release on the big screen.

Overall, box office business is low and is around Rs 4-5 lakh as experts say there is no market for old content in India.

Currently, there is a lull in the exhibition space despite the ongoing festive period and Diwali around the corner.

In addition, most of the states have allowed theatres to reopen. Theatres in major markets like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Tamil Nadu have restarted operations. However, Maharashtra is yet to allow theatres to reopen.

Delhi/UP and Mumbai contribute anywhere between 25 percent to 40 percent of national box office collections.

Until big ventures like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 release in theatres, strong footfalls in cinemas will be a challenge.