PVR, INOX ask Punjabi films to wait longer for OTT release; Zee Studios raises concerns

Maryam Farooqui
Feb 18, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

Experts say exhibitors are taking this step to bring uniformity in the industry. They say, returning to the pre-COVID window of 8 weeks will help encourage the habit of movie watching in theatres.

Major multiplexes are asking Punjabi film producers and distributors to sign a letter before the release of a film agreeing to an eight-week holdback before streaming a film on an over-the-top (OTT) platform, said Zee Studios in a letter to the Producers Guild of India.

While the letter says “major multiplexes”, film trade analyst Komal Nahta in a note said that PVR, INOX and Cinepolis India are asking the Punjabi film industry to wait for eight weeks instead of four weeks before releasing a film on OTT.

Zee Studios, in its letter, said that the Punjabi film industry releases over 70 films a year, and with lower revenue shares and an extended window, it ends up on the losing side due to a monopolistic scenario created by the multiplexes.

PVR and INOX declined to comment and Zee Studios did not reply till the time of writing this article.