PVR Cinemas invests over Rs 10 crore to renovate Delhi's PVR Priya

From right to left- Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image: PVR

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Multiplex operator PVR has redefined its first cinema theatre Priya in Delhi and for this, it has taken a new approach.

The company this time has not only renovated the cinema but also the public place outside the theatre.

"Consumer has evolved and wants a holistic experience. The consumer doesn't want to walk through a place that is dilapidated and then get into a great experience. So, we looked at this project from the outside in. We usually go for renovation from inside to outside and even for outside it stops at the box office. For PVR Priya, we have looked at the entry point, lighting," Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

Dutta said the company has invested close to Rs 2.5 crore to renovate the outside area of PVR Priya.

PVR collaborated with Future Institute, a not-for-profit multidisciplinary applied-research-based platform to implement the urban place-making for the redevelopment of Basant Lok complex at Vasant Vihar.

The urban place-making project at PVR Priya Complex, Vasant Vihar was done in association with local municipal authorities, Basant Lok Market Association, and Urban Planners.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated the urban placemaking initiative.

After PVR Priya, the company's next project will again be in Delhi in Saket area.

"We are looking at standalone properties. We are looking at properties in Mumbai but there are few such properties as most of the theatres in Bengaluru and Mumbai are in malls," said Dutta.

Along with renovating the place outside PVR Priya, the company has also upgraded the theatre.

By getting first P[XL] format in Delhi at PVR Priya, the multiplex operator has expanded its homegrown large screen format to nine across the country.

For the entire project, PVR has invested Rs 10-12 crore, said Dutta. For the technology which is powered by Cinionic, a cinema technology service, PVR has spent Rs 6.5 crore.

With upgrading PVR Priya to a premium screen format, the multiplex operator offers eight screens of Director’s Cut, 37 screens of LUXE, four screens of Sapphire, nine screens of IMAX, 18 screens of 4DX, eight screens of P[XL], 13 screens of Playhouse and one screen of PVR Onyx under premium screen category.