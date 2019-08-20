PVR also focuses on smaller pockets of India with a new property launch in MP's Satna

Multiplex chain operator PVR Cinemas launched its first three-screen property at GMS City Centre mall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh under its sub-brand ‘PVR UTSAV’.

This is a special offering for the tier II and tier III cities.

The new PVR UTSAV in Satna draws inspiration for its design from the local craft, following Gond art concept.

With a seating capacity of 584, the property is spread across an area of 18,438 sq. ft.

It is the biggest multiplex in the town, equipped with technologies like 2K projection system, Dolby 7.1 sound and UHD 3D technology.

Along with PVR, many other players in the theatre industry are eyeing small towns. The idea is to capitalise on the growing potential of these markets where there are not enough screens despite the high demand.

India’s low-screen density, especially in the non – metros, has deprived a large section of the population of the modern cinema-viewing experience.

PVR UTSAV, the company’s sub-brand, aims to provide enhanced entertainment for not only patrons in metros but also in the provincial pockets of the country.

"PVR UTSAV is a natural progression for us, further consolidating our foothold in the small-towns of India. Whilst the first step was to get the model right, the idea was to have the PVR standards of excellence reach every corner of the country, with astute focus on smaller cities," said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd.

With the opening of the second PVR UTSAV property, PVR has strengthened its presence in the state of Madhya Pradesh with 14 screens across four properties.

With this, PVR stands at a total screen count of 797 at 169 properties across 68 cities.

Even Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas is initially paying attention to tier II and tier III cities due to the low screen penetration in these areas.

So, why are so many players in the theatre industry looking at smaller towns?

Industry players say that there is a need for more screens in India; the growth in urban areas is falling because in the past five years, fewer malls have come up and the mall business has slowed down.

Hence, the growth is in tier III and IV cities.

According to experts, if India needs to add around 20,000 screens, out of that if the country adds 10,000 screens, then as much as 60 percent will be in tier III and IV cities.