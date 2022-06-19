Punjabi feature ‘Jaggi’ is a comment on hypermasculinity, homophobia, and shame

Ramnish Chaudhary in 'Jaggi', a Punjabi film about rampant and often unreported sexual abuse. (Image: Screen grab)

Content warning: This story contains mentions of child sexual abuse and rape.

When you are a teenager, your peers are your allies. Amidst the hormonal changes that you’re going through, experiencing a newfound attraction or lack thereof, you confide in them to share your deepest concerns and fears. Even if that’s not the case, discussing sex, masturbation, and everything forbidden is commonplace in private conversations among peers.

However, in general, it’s uncommon to have a heart-to-heart chat about these things with an adult, whether it's your parents or teachers. In Anmol Sidhu's searing feature-length film Jaggi, it is this lack of a support system that convinces the protagonist that he’ll be shamed if someone learns that he has trouble getting an erection.

When he tells this to his friend Goni, to know if he has some ‘advice’, the latter dismisses him and says he might be gay. It doesn’t take much time for this grapevine to reach everyone’s ears and soon Jaggi’s friends start addressing him with homophobic slurs, and sensing an ‘opportunity’ here, his seniors befriend Jaggi only to sexually abuse him.

But why didn’t Jaggi report this to his parents, you may ask? First, they are emotionally unavailable to him. Second, Jaggi is unaware if that channel of communication is open. Being shamed in front of his whole village for not being a ‘man’, Jaggi fears ostracization; hence, keeps everything to himself, which soon results in a tragic end. Dealing with extremely sensitive issues, Jaggi is a chilling tale of many youths in Punjab who fall prey to sexually repressed men.

Ramnish Chaudhary (26), who gets into the skin of the character, says that he surrendered to the script to essay this role. “Anmol, who’s my senior from Alankar Theatre Group, Chandigarh, and has been trained by the same teacher, our Guruji Chakresh Kumar, approached me with this role,” he says. “While others were considered for this role, my physique and outlook matched more with the character’s demand,” he further adds.

Talking about the subject, Ramnish says that he found this “relatable because as a child in Sri Muktsar Sahib, I have seen all this. Sexual abuse is rampant. Some of my friends have had this horrific experience, too.”

Ramnish underwent an immense transformation to play Jaggi. He tells me that he “had a special diet to lose weight. And besides reading Roohi Biyabaan by Karamjit Singh Kussa and Kothe Kharak Singh by Ram Sarup Ankhi and watching movies like Irreversible (dir. Gaspar Noé) and 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (dir. Cristian Mungiu), I isolated myself for four months because Jaggi doesn’t interact much with others. As he writes a diary regularly, I started documenting my thoughts as well. Then I did a bit of research on my own, started smoking beedis, and got in touch with a local doctor, too, to understand the questions that an impotent patient asks.” And for a realistic portrayal of Jaggi’s psyche, he recalled the techniques of Jerzy Grotowski, the Polish theatre director and theorist, employed Stanislavski’s and Sanford Meisner’s method acting to prepare emotionally.

He also confesses that he hasn’t been able to watch the movie in a single sitting. It makes him too uncomfortable. He goes back into that ‘zone’ where he sees himself being Jaggi. “I am not that strong,” he concludes. For now, he, along with the whole cast of Jaggi, is staying in Chandigarh and might be working on Anmol’s next, whose script is under development.

Director Anmol Sidhu (28), who used to come to his native village Kauloke in Rampura Phul in Bathinda every 15 days, once saw a story about child sexual abuse in the local newspaper. Then he was reminded of his cousin who had told him about an eighth-grade student who took his own life as his class 12 seniors used to take turns to rape him every day. But that news never got published because the boarding school was well-renowned.

“Do you recall that scene where Jaggi is being lifted and taken to the fields by his seniors?” Anmol asks me. “I have seen that happening,” he says. “Such incidents are an open secret. Because girls in our villages aren’t allowed to step out or have a ‘relationship’ with a boy, these sexually repressed men make young boys their targets. It’s very troubling. Then this hypocrisy: While no one wants to associate themselves with someone who’s gay or a queer person, secretively they all actively seek an opportunity to sleep with them.”

Anmol, who had earlier planned to make a 40-minute film, revisited and rewrote the story during the lockdown. He knew that it’d be unsettling as it deals with shame, homophobia, and hypermasculinity. “Punjab is the flagbearer of toxic masculinity. You must have a muscular body, moustache, gun, wide chest … you know, to be a typical jatt,” he says in Punjabi, describing what it takes to be an alpha male in the rural heartland. “If someone can’t grow a beard, then that person is declared effeminate. And you must have noticed that Jaggi in the movie had curvy, beautiful hair, which he chops off later because they were, to his classmates, girl-like,” he adds.

On Ramnish's performance, Anmol says: “He gave his all. I think we didn’t talk to him for a year almost. Then he actually stayed and worked in my village. He used to quietly leave for the fields. Our neighbours were convinced that we’d hired a ‘mazdoor’. Once I even got a call from someone who requested if I could lend him for a day.”

Regarding the motivation to make this movie, Anmol says that he was concerned by the approach towards sensitive issues and caricaturist portrayals of LGBTQIA+ characters in mainstream cinema. Recalling an insensitive incident while watching Udta Punjab, he says, “When Kumari Pinky, Alia (Bhatt)’s character, was being raped on screen, most of the crowd was cheering. They were also speculating now who else will rape her. I was disturbed. After making Jaggi, I showed a few cuts to people whom I knew have done wrong to others when they were young. They simply couldn’t watch it. They were filled with remorse and guilt. That was the point I felt this movie should go out.”

But it’s hardly easy to make such a movie. Most movies have a budget constraint. But Anmol didn’t even have a camera to shoot. “The entire project was crowdfunded. When we collected Rs 1.5 lakh, we bought a camera. But we realised we don’t know how to operate it, so someone who used to do wedding photography helped us and came onboard as our cinematographer, until later when some professionals joined. The whole unit stayed at my place. My mother cooked food for all. No one was paid any money. In fact, those who were salaried pooled in their resources as well,” Anmol says.

But this model is clearly not sustainable. Shouldn’t independent features like Jaggi be supported? Anmol says that to normalise talking about taboo subjects, such movies must be produced continuously, regardless of the hardships their makers face. “While I understand that it cannot work like this, now I know how to make a movie without any budget,” Anmol says, breaking into a giggle.

Jaggi is being screened at various film festivals until December 2022.