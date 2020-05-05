Production house backing Coolie No.1, Bell Bottom prepares itself for post-lockdown days

While restrictions have been lifted for many businesses in India, the film industry continues to remain at a standstill.

Till now, only Kerala has allowed post-production work but for business to be back in full-swing, experts feel that shooting has to resume.

One production house has, however, listed few safety measures it will be taking whenever film shoots are allowed.

Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, that has films like Coolie No.1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom in the pipeline, is planning to include using larger tents with portable ACs for shooting.

Along with this, the production house is also mulling to limit people on the sets, sanitize all common areas, make masks and gloves compulsory for all staff, continuously disinfect equipment, and have medical assistance on the sets at all times, among other things.

Jackky Bhagnani said the production company is also considering closed door studios for movies slated to go on the floors immediately.

"While it is available abroad, we need to see if the same can be replicated in India," he said.

While Coolie No.1 is ready for release, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom is yet to go on the floor.

The Producers Guild of India is also preparing guidelines for resumption of shooting activities. It is in talks with government officials, medical professionals to finalise the guidelines.

From actors to directors, everyone in the film industry is gearing up for changes in the entire process of filmmaking. Along with reduction in workforce, some also say that safety advisor could become a norm for production houses and studios.

