Producers unhappy with Release Regulation Committee, seek to be decision-makers for film releases

The future of a committee devised to streamline and regulate release of Tamil films is in uncertain as producers demand allowing them to decide when movies hit the screens.

The Tamil film industry had sought formation of Release Regulation Committee in a bid to declutter box off releases. Producers now feel that the regulation isn't working as expected.

“The most critical reason behind why it cannot be a body with powers to regulate is because it should be the producer who should decide when a film should release and in how many screens. The final decision maker should be the producer and not a committee. Otherwise, the whole point of this is a failure,” Sashikanth, producer of Tamil Padam 2 told The Hindu.

He also pointed out that many of the films whose release dates were confirmed finally didn’t make it to the screens. “When a committee cannot guarantee that a film will release, it is only fair that they cannot ask other movies not to release on a particular date,” he added.

He also gave the example of how Bollywood self-regulates its movie releases and said that “a production house producing a Salman Khan film might say that the movie will release on Id but they don’t have the power to stop another film from releasing on the same day. It is entirely up to that producer.”

Another producer, who didn’t want to be named, said the norms based on which the dates were given were not set in stone. “First, we were told that the movies that have been censored will be given a date. Now, that has not been adhered to. Even movies under production have been given ‘dates’. It is very haphazard,” said the producer.

Concurring with the sentiment, Distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam said that the producers should be allowed to decide the release dates based on market demand.