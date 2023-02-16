 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Producer Anand Pandit enters south market with Rs 100-crore project, bets on regional

Maryam Farooqui
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Pandit has based the move on his belief that regional films are more rooted, and have more original content.

Movie poster of the upcoming film Kabzaa. Image: @KabzaaM

Veteran producer Anand Pandit, who may not have clicked with the audience with his recent Hindi release Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, saw a huge success with Fakt Mahilao Maate which set new box office benchmarks among Gujarati films.

Continuing his bet on regional, Pandit has now stepped into the south film industry with his new project titled Kabzaa starring Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran.

"I always think that regional films are more rooted and have more original content. Currently, my company (Anand Pandit Motion Pictures) is focusing on a lot of regional content. We have many Marathi and Gujarati films. Then we thought entering the south market would be good because they are thorough professionals. That is what my experience has been. We made Kabzaa in Kannada and it will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The budget is Rs 90 to 100 crore," Pandit told Moneycontrol.

Like Pandit, producers who primarily have worked on Hindi films are focusing on regional content. Boney Kapoor, known for classics like Mr India, last year invested in three Tamil language movies, including Valimai, Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Vishesham, and this year in Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu. Saregama's film studio Yoodlee Films has forayed into Punjabi, Marathi and Malayalam language films.