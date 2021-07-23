Priyanka Chopra sells 2 apartments for Rs 7 crore, leases office space for Rs 2.11 lakh a month in Mumbai’s Andheri West

Priyanka Chopra (File image: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who owns several properties spread across Mumbai, Goa, and New York, has made some adjustments to her real estate portfolio, leasing office space and selling a couple of residential units.

Chopra leased a second-floor office property located in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West for Rs 2.11 lakh a month in June. The office is spread across an area of 2040 sq ft, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The rent agreement was registered on June 3, 2021.

In March this year, the actress, who has starred in the biopic The Sky is Pink and Hollywood satirical drama The White Tiger, sold two residential units located in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri (W) for Rs 7 crore, documents shared by Zapkey.com showed.

A unit located on the 7th floor of size 888 sq ft was sold for Rs 3 crore. A stamp duty of Rs 9 lakh was paid on it, according to the registration documents. Another unit on the same floor of size 1219 sq ft was sold for Rs 4 crore. A stamp duty of Rs 12 lakh was paid on it, the documents said.

A response to an email sent to Chopra’s office on the transactions is awaited.

In February last year, Chopra had sold an apartment located on the fourth floor in Karan Apartment, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West for Rs 2 crore.

Local brokers said Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene had sold two apartments in the same complex—located on the 11th floor—for Rs 8.18 crore in June 2017.

Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas recently celebrated their third engagement anniversary and took to Instagram where they shared pictures of them enjoying a meal. The actor has moved to Los Angeles since her marriage to the American singer and song writer.

According to Ritesh Mehta, Head Residential Property Sales, JLL India, most Bollywood actors and actresses pick up properties in Andheri which cost around Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore after their debut and eventually move to the more posh environs of Juhu and Bandra where apartments cost anywhere between Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore.

Chopra owns several apartments in Mumbai. Her apartment located in Juhu was the venue of her roka ceremony with her husband Nick Jonas in 2018. She also owns a holiday home in Goa near Baga Beach.

She currently resides with her husband in a $20 million mansion at Encino, Los Angeles, California, which is said to have seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, along with a massive outdoor zone, an infinity pool and a backyard with great views of the city.