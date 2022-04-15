Priyanka Chopra on the things she will ‘never’ do as a new parent

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter in January (Image: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has opened up for the first time about the challenges of being a new parent. During an interaction with talk show host and YouTuber Lilly Singh, Priyanka Chopra spoke about the the things she will never do as a parent. “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child,” she said. “I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief that this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life.

“And I think recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgmental in a certain way,” said Priyanka. The actor welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas in January this year.

Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh were discussing the latter’s book ‘Be A Triangle’ when the exchange took place.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in January this year. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the actor announced in an Instagram post on January 22. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on family.”

Priyanka Chopra has been reluctant to expose her daughter to the media glare that inevitably follows celebrity kids - she has not shared any photos of the baby on social media and rarely brings her up in media interactions.

Priyanka’s mother, Madhuri Chopra, had spoken about her granddaughter in an interview with Etimes in February. “I haven’t seen my granddaughter yet,” she said. “I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous.”

On being asked about her granddaughter’s name, she said: “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We have not named her yet. The priest will give us the name).”





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes