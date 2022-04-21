Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas name baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas: report

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in January this year in a surprise news. While the actors didn’t reveal any more details about the newborn, including her name, reports have revealed that the little one’s name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

According to TMZ, who saw her birth certificate, Malti Marie was born just after 8pm on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

While Malti is an Indian name of Sanskrit origin, Marie is a Christian name. The newborn has both her parents’ surnames and her names honour both her parents’ heritage and culture.

Malti means small fragrant flower or moonlight in Sanskrit while Marie, the French version of ‘Mary’ is a biblical name belonging to the holy mother of Jesus Christ.

Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 39, who got married in 2018, shared the news of the baby’s birth a few days later in a social media post.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post.

Chopra also gave fans a sneak peek into Malti Marie’s nursery in an Instagram post without revealing any details.

The couple have also maintained tight secrecy around Malti Marie and have not shared any photos of their daughter yet.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes