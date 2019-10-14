Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink gets ordinary response amid competition from War, Joker

There weren’t many expectations from the latest Bollywood release The Sky Is Pink, to begin with. Yes, its trailer was well cut and promised something for the niche audiences.

However, at the end of the day the film is still offbeat and hence its performance is entirely dependent on all-around critical acclaim as well as strong word-of-mouth from the audiences. This is the reason why even when the film took a very low start – to the tune of Rs 2.50 crore – it wasn’t surprising since nothing more than that was really on the cards.

What was disappointing was the growth over the weekend. Ideally, with the kind of positive response that it had received from the critics, there should have been more awareness amongst the audiences. That would have resulted in enhanced footfall and in turn a fair share of positive response. That didn’t quite happen as War and Joker were doing quite well, having allured the audiences in the past one week.

No wonder, growth wasn’t really there for the Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer, due to which the weekend just about stretched to Rs 11 crore, which is hardly optimal. Moreover, it was the solo notable release of the week and though there was competition from the existing films, at least there was no other new film to take away the attention.

Such trending so far indicates a low lifetime for the film. Unless there is a remarkable turnaround over the weekdays, its theatrical business would be sub-par.

Meanwhile, War is exceeding expectations, standing at Rs 271.75 crore after its second weekend. The film did great guns in its extended nine-day first week and now has settled down well in the second weekend as well. It is the highest performing film currently and the trend will continue for the next 11 days as well till Housefull 4 arrives.

A blockbuster, War is a huge success for everyone involved. Hrithik Roshan has been a superstar for over the years but unfortunately, the kind of numbers that were coming didn’t justify his stardom. War has now taken him back to the league, where he always belonged.