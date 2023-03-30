 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Priyanka Chopra calls 'RRR' a Tamil movie, gets trolled

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast by Dax Shephard, Priyanka Chopra referred to 'RRR' as a Tamil film, which sparked numerous reactions on social media.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that Bollywood had evolved as an industry, upon which Dax Shephard referred to 'RRR'. The actor intervened and corrected the podcast host, calling 'RRR' a Tamil movie.

Actor Priyanka Chopra found herself in trouble on social media for her comments on Oscar-winning movie "RRR". Speaking on the "Armchair Expert" podcast by Dax Shephard, Chopra referred to the SS Rajamouli- directorial as a Tamil film, which sparked numerous reactions on social media.

The 40-year-old said that Bollywood had evolved as an industry, upon which Shephard referred to "RRR". The actor intervened and corrected the podcast host, calling "RRR" a Tamil movie.

“That’s a Tamil movie by the way. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those. it’s like our Avengers," she said.

The reference to "RRR" as a Tamil movie by the actor generated several reactions on Twitter, with many criticising the actor.