Priyanka Chopra calls 'RRR' a Tamil movie, gets trolled

Actor Priyanka Chopra found herself in trouble on social media for her comments on Oscar-winning movie "RRR". Speaking on the "Armchair Expert" podcast by Dax Shephard, Chopra referred to the SS Rajamouli- directorial as a Tamil film, which sparked numerous reactions on social media.

The 40-year-old said that Bollywood had evolved as an industry, upon which Shephard referred to "RRR". The actor intervened and corrected the podcast host, calling "RRR" a Tamil movie.

“That’s a Tamil movie by the way. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those. it’s like our Avengers," she said.

The reference to "RRR" as a Tamil movie by the actor generated several reactions on Twitter, with many criticising the actor.

Moneycontrol News