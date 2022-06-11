Pride Month: 5 films that dive into LGBTQ lives

We are in the middle of the LGBTQ Pride Month -- a celebration to honour the Stonewall Uprising, which was a catalyst for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

Participate in the celebration by watching the finest films exploring the lives of LGBTQ persons. Here is our selection:

Moonlight, 2016

Moonlight. (Image credit: a24films.com)

The 2017 Academy Award winner in the Best Picture category chronicles the life of a young African-American man struggling with his sexuality and identity. The film's cast includes Mahershala Ali, Janelle Monáea, Naomie Harris and André Holland. It is available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video.

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Brokeback Mountain. (Image credit: focusfeatures.com)

Ang Lee's classic film stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger as two ranch hand who cross paths one summer in 1963 and form an enduring connection. Viewers can stream the film on Netflix.

Boys Don't Cry, 1999

Boys Don't Cry (Image credit: searchlightpictures.com)

The film starring Hilary Swank and Chloe Sevigny is a biography of American trans person Brandon Teena, who becomes the victim of a brutal crime while on their journey to find themselves. The movie is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Call Me by Your Name, 2o17

Calls Me by Your Name. (sonyclassics.com)

Call Me by Your Name explores the romantic relationship between 17-year-old Elio (Timothee Chalamet ) and Oliver (Armie Hammer), 24. A summer they spend in Italy changes their lives forever.

Philadelphia, 1993

Philadelphia. (Image credit: Clinica Estetico)

Tom Hanks stars as an AIDS-affected lawyer who conceals his health and sexual orientation from his employers. The film was one of the first in Hollywood to explore homophobia and HIV. It is available for viewing on Apple TV and can also be rented on YouTube.