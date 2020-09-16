Preparations in full swing for 'Ayodhya ki Ramleela'; Doordarshan to live telecast star-studded event

The temple town of Ayodhya has already started gearing up for the star-studded Ramleela that will be telecast live on Doordarshan during Dussehra 2020. The production team had travelled to Ayodhya from New Delhi on September 15 to survey the venue, Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay informed.

The nine-day “Ayodhya ki Ramleela”, which will be performed at Laxman Quila starting October 17, will star Bollywood actors as Ramayana characters.

Bindu Dara Singh -- son of actor Dara Singh, who used to play the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramnand Sagar’s Ramayana that had the whole nation hooked to screen in the 1990s -- will be essaying the same role in Ayodhya’s Ramleela, reported the Hindustan Times.

Manoj Tewari, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from northeast Delhi, has been cast as Angad, the son of Kishkinda’s king Bali. Bollywood veteran Asrani will play the part of Narad Muni. Bhojpuri actor-turned-Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will play the character of Lord Ram’s brother Bharat, who ruled Ayodhya during his 14 years in exile. Meanwhile, Sonu Sagar will be playing Lord Ram and Kavita Joshi will be cast as Sita. Other Bollywood actors who will be a part of Ayodhya’s Ramleela are Raza Murad, Rajesh Puri, Avtar Gill, Shahbaz Khan, and Rakesh Bedi.

In case there is no improvement in India’s COVID-19 pandemic situation by mid-October, no spectators will be allowed, and the performance will be streamed live on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.