Prabhas-starrer Saaho to see hike in ticket rates due to film's big budget and festive season

Movies releasing during the festival season command higher prices in cinema halls, with prices going up by 30 to 40 percent.

This is not the only reason for the Prabhas-starrer Saaho to see a hike in movie ticket rates.

The film, which will hit theatres on August 30, is likely to attract around Rs 80 to Rs 100 more mostly because of the high budget of the film, which stands at Rs 350 crore.

Some distributors said that they have been asked to charge high rates for Saaho for the opening three days.

While some film trade experts say that the hike in ticket prices because of the high budget, others say that it is because of the pressure of making records in the opening days.

For every film, especially the big-budget ventures, the opening few days are extremely crucial as around 80 percent of film’s theatrical revenue is generated during the first week of a film’s release.

Nowadays, films cannot afford to have a slow start.

This year, Bharat topped the charts when it came to the highest first-day number with Rs 42.30 crore.

While ticket prices were not hiked for the film by the makers, the film did see an Eid release, which has traditionally been a lucrative period for the movie business.

The Salman Khan-starrer is followed by the recently released Mission Mangal, which collected Rs 29.16 crore on the first day of its release.

The film, featuring Akshay Kumar, did not lose steam after the extended Independence Day weekend. Made within a budget of Rs 45 crore, Mission Mangal has emerged profitable with collections to the tune of Rs 168 crore (still running).

Mission Mangal is getting traction because of its content, and that could be a deciding factor for Saaho as well.

Weak content was the reason for the fall of mutli-starrer Thugs of Hindostan. Although the film raked in as much as Rs 50 crore on the opening day, yet its collections dropped by almost 50 percent on the second day, making only Rs 29 crore at the box office.

Ticket prices for Thugs of Hindostan were hiked by around 10 percent and were higher than Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju.

In some premium multiplexes, prices went as high as Rs 1,800 while in a few single screens the film was available for Rs 200 and above.

Although Aamir Khan had said that ticket prices should be cheaper for films to be accessible to everyone, he had also said that the high ticket prices for Thugs of Hindostan will be worth the audience’s money.