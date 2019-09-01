Prabhas' Saaho makes a mark across India, collects Rs 87 crore on opening day to beat expectations

My long weekend plan usually is going to the theatres and this year, the content line-up too has been such that movies have become the first option.

However, this weekend, booking tickets was a task because of the strong buzz around actor Prabhas-starrer Saaho. The film hit theatres on August 30.

When I opened the ticket booking app, all I could see was shades of orange which indicates almost full bookings.

In other theatres where there were some seats available, it was only in the front row.

The film’s strong trending has translated well in terms of box office collection for the first two days.

The opening day expectations for Saaho throughout India for all versions was in the range of Rs 75 crore to Rs 80 crore. But the film has been able to surpass expectations and has recorded an opening of Rs 87 crore pan-India.

For its first day business, the film is only second to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which made Rs 121 crore from all versions across India.

Other top performers on day one all over India include Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, Hollywood’s super hero flick Avengers Endgame, Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan, among others. However, all of them are in the range of Rs 49 crore to Rs 55 crore, which is far behind what Saaho has garnered on its first day.

While the expectations were high from the southern markets, it was the Hindi version that came as a surprise after it registered over Rs 25 crore on the first day. It had a little drop on the second day with collections to the tune of Rs 24.5 crore.

Audiences have come out in large numbers despite negative reviews for the film.

In fact, late delivery of the film prints also affected many circuits on the first day.

Despite these issues, the film is standing strong in markets like Delhi NCR, Punjab and Mumbai.

Shows for Saaho are still running houseful and in some theatres there are shows running round the clock.

A strong opening for a film depends either on star power or the hype generated around the film -- and Saaho has both.

The visual effects of Saaho have been the talk of the town for long but it was Prabhas’ comeback on the big screen after two years that has created more buzz around the film.

Since the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, not just fans in the south have been wanting to see the superstar in theatres, but his fan-base across the nation were eagerly awaiting the release of Saaho.