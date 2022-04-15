Power couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to be next favorite of brands?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, all smiles on their wedding day (Image: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who tied the knot on April 14 can become the next favorite of brands as many categories bank on celebrity couples to reach their target audience.

Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business, which is a financial consultancy firm said that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had piqued everyone’s curiosity ahead of their official wedding.

"The couple have been endorsing marquee brands like Flipkart and Lays together much before their wedding announcement. The ‘power duo’ also has an upcoming box office release Brahmastra in addition to other individual projects in the pipeline. Thus, we can expect this couple to stay in limelight through 2022. Since together they can attract a wider audience group, brands may want to rope in this new couple especially to monetize the interest which is at an all-time high now," he told Moneycontrol.

Bhatt who ranks fourth in the recently released Duff & Phelps celebrity brand value list endorsed 25 brands last year, up from 20 in 2020. But Kapoor who ranks 17th on the celebrity brand value list endorsed 10 brands last year, the same as 2020. While Bhatt saw a 41.9 percent growth in her brand value last year at USD 68.1 million from USD 48 million in 2020, Kapoor saw only 5.7 percent growth in his brand value last year at USD 26.7 million from USD 25.2 million in 2020.

Jain pointed out that the social media following of the stars gives a strong opportunity to brands. "While Alia Bhatt has a strong social media following with a cumulative audience strength of about 90 million, Ranbir Kapoor though has stayed away from social media platforms. This gives a unique opportunity to marketers to tap into a heterogeneous fan base by bringing them together," explained Jain.

He added that both the stars can be positioned as real-time couples to appeal to millennial couples and young family setups. "Moreover, both have a long Bollywood career ahead of them and command adoration from the Indian audience. No wonder they are emerging as a brand favorite in the last few years," he said.

Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and former marketer at HP Asia Pacific, Motorola & PepsiCo, in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol had said that brands tend to look at the rub off of the fact that newlyweds attract disproportionate attention in the first few years of marriage and also attributes of the combined personalities that may have synergies with their brand.

Jain pointed out that sectors like consumer goods, personal care, e-commerce, and real estate have roped in celebrity couples for endorsements in the past. "We can hope to see Alia-Ranbir adding a couple of endorsements in the e-commerce and personal care segments in the near future."

Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together endorse brands like Llyod, and Reliance Jio, while Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan endorse brands like Pepperfry, VIP Bags, Vectus PVC Pipes, Naturamore, among others. Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma together endorse brands including Lux, Shyam Steel, and Livspace, among others.

"Combining two people for an ad automatically expands your communication with your current audience especially if it is a unisex product. Consumers tend to relate more to the product if a brand includes the perspective of both genders using that product. And by tapping into each other's reach and impact, brands can target each partner’s unique following and voice," said Jain.





