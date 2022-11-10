Post Malone to headline Zomato's Feeding India concert next month. Ticket details inside

American hip-hop artist Post Malone is coming to India in a surprise announcement that has left fans of the “Sunflower” hit maker’s fans ecstatic. Austin Richard Post, aka Post Malone, will be headlining the Zomato Feeding India Concert on December 10 in Mumbai. The rest of the line-up is yet to be announced.

The “Rockstar” singer will be coming to India in his maiden concert that will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

Zomato's annual event will bring together “promising impact makers, philanthropists, acclaimed celebrities”, the food delivery giant announced, in a bid to fight malnutrition.

“All donations pledged during the Zomato Feeding India Concert and profits (if any) would go towards the cause. With each ticket sold, 10 meals will be served to those in need,” Zomato wrote in a blog post.

While Post Malone will be headlining the show, details are not out on the rest of the artists performing. Tickets are already available on Zomato and BookMyShow.

Early bird tickets range from ₹2,999 (silver category) to ₹7,999 (gold) and goes up to ₹12,999 (platinum) and ₹19,999 (super fan).

"For the very first time in India, here's presenting our headliner for the debut Zomato Feeding India Concert, POST MALONE! Join us to accelerate our movement towards a hunger-free nation!" Zomato announced on Instagram.

The international gig season has officially hit the country with Lollapalooza also coming to Mumbai at the same venue in January next year headlined by Imagine Dragons.