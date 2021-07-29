Pornography case: Shilpa Shetty files defamation suit against media personnel for maligning her image

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on July 29 filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media houses for false reportage that is maligning her image in the pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra is an accused. The hearing is scheduled for July 30, reported news agency ANI.



"The defamatory articles and defamatory videos are malicious, false, made on baseless allegations and out of spite with the intention to cause loss of reputation." #ShilpaShetty #RajKundra

The actor has sought an unconditional apology and Rs 25 crore in damages, reported LiveLaw. Shetty says that the defamatory articles are malicious and false with an intent to harm her reputation.

Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's bail plea was rejected on July 28 by Mumbai’s Esplanade Court. The judicial custody of both Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe has been extended by the Mumbai court by 14 days.

Earlier today, the case was handed over to the Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 for making, publishing, and distributing pornography. His wife Shilpa Shetty was also grilled by the Mumbai police in connection with the case and has not got a clean chit yet.

According to the Mumbai Police, the money that Raj Kundra earned by producing the pornographic material was used for betting online. The police had stated: “In WhatsApp chats, we have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for $1.2 million.”