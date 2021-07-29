MARKET NEWS

Pornography case: Shilpa Shetty files defamation suit against media personnel for maligning her image

The actor has sought an unconditional apology and Rs 25 crore in damages. Shetty says that the defamatory articles are malicious and false with an intent to harm her reputation.

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on July 29 filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media houses for false reportage that is maligning her image in the pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra is an accused. The hearing is scheduled for July 30, reported news agency ANI.

The actor has sought an unconditional apology and Rs 25 crore in damages, reported LiveLaw. Shetty says that the defamatory articles are malicious and false with an intent to harm her reputation.

Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's bail plea was rejected on July 28 by Mumbai’s Esplanade Court. The judicial custody of both Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe has been extended by the Mumbai court by 14 days.

Earlier today, the case was handed over to the Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 for making, publishing, and distributing pornography. His wife Shilpa Shetty was also grilled by the Mumbai police in connection with the case and has not got a clean chit yet.

According to the Mumbai Police, the money that Raj Kundra earned by producing the pornographic material was used for betting online. The police had stated: “In WhatsApp chats, we have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for $1.2 million.”

Recently,  the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their company Viaan Industries for violating insider trading rules. Kundra, Shetty and Viaan Industries have been fined for a three-year delay in the disclosure of an allotment of preferential shares.
Tags: #Defamation suit #Entertainment #Pornography case #Raj Kundra #Shilpa Shetty Kundra
first published: Jul 29, 2021 08:30 pm

