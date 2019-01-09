Political biopics line-up ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Will the big screen influence voters?

Moneycontrol News

With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the groundwork for the political battles being played on the celluloids seems to have begun.

Political parties have resorted to sponsoring films that are in their favour and that praise its leaders. Ahead of the general elections, it looks like this strategy is being deployed once again as many biopics of leading political leaders are currently in the works.

The latest addition to the list a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi featuring Vivek Oberoi. The film’s poster was recently launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 23 languages. While the project was in works for last three years, the film got required permissions recently.

According to reports, the biopic is said to narrate the story about the rise of PM Modi from a tea seller to the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then becoming the prime minister. The film is being called as a cinematic hagiography of PM Modi.

Oberoi, who plays PM Modi in the film, has been a vocal supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His father, Suresh Oberoi has been a party member since 2004 and is also one of the producers of the biopic.

This will not be the first time when a film will be based on PM Modi. A 30-minute film Chalo Jeete Hain also narrates the early life of the prime minister.

On the other hand, The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher is based on the 2014 biography by Sanjaya Baru, then media advisor of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 11.

A movie on the life of Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena will release on January 25. According to the film’s producer Sanjay Raut, the film will not deal with any controversial aspect of the leader’s life.

Regional cinema will be offering two such biopics as well. The much awaited NTR biopic, releasing on January 9, will highlight the formation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). It is being seen as a way to boost TDP’s fortunes ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, biopic of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Yatra will hit theatres on February 8. It is said that the film may help YSR Congress (YSRCP) in the upcoming elections.

Experts say that films focusing on political leaders have a reach wider than books and act as force multipliers. Such films could help shape some voters’ thinking ahead of elections.

On the other hand, some believe that such films are tricky as their impact on voters is unpredictable.