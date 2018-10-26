Poker face: 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle named brand ambassador of online gaming website

Poker Sports League (PSL), a franchise-based poker league, is one of India's biggest poker tournaments. Here, teams vie for a lucrative prize pool of Rs 4.5 crore. According to Amit Burman, vice-chairman of Dabur and co-founder of PSL, he will be spending over Rs 100 crore over the next five to eight years to maintain the league. PSL has roped in India's first grand master, Vishwanathan Anand, as its brand ambassador.

Going by the numbers and personalities associated, there is surely a lot of buzz around the card game in the country. And taking the excitement around poker to a larger audience via internet is Adda52, India’s leading online poker website.

Adda52 organized 'Poker Nights with Gayle', an exclusive Diwali extravaganza on October 24 at Mayfair Banquet in Mumbai. The event saw "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle being unveiled as brand ambassador for the poker website.

Addressing the media, Mohit Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of Adda52, said, “India is one of the top five countries for online gaming in the world. The industry is expected to grow up to $1.1 billion by 2020 due to the favorable demographics, internet plus smartphone penetration and digital payment infrastructure. "

According to an article published on sportskeeda.com, the online poker market in India is flourishing and progressing. The estimated value of the online poker space in India is about Rs 700 crore.

"With the increasing popularity of poker as a skill-based game, the online industry is bound to grow at an unimaginable pace in the coming years. Observing this trend, we are focusing on addressing a lot more poker users’ needs through our innovations and award-winning technology," said Agarwal.

On reasons for signing Gayle as the face of the company, a delighted Agarwal said cricketers are treated as gods in India and Gayle is extremely popular in the country. The Trinidadian loves playing poker and is the right connect between people and sports.

For Gayle, the event was all about absorbing the experience of being in India and enjoying the festive season with the thrills and spills of poker. “India has so much to offer and you experience so many new things every day. I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing event. It is astonishing as well as liberating to see the pace at which the poker industry is growing in India." said the West Indian.

On being quizzed on how he picked up the traits of the game, Gayle said it was during his stint with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that he was first introduced to the game by Ashok Dinda and Rohan Gavaskar. Gayle soon learnt the tricks of the game and it was not long before that he made his teammates play poker late into the night once he was done with his cricketing exploits.

Gayle has been synonymous with revolution. His escapades on the cricket field have changed batting forever and now the ever-smiling Trinidadian wants to be the face of another change. "I am delighted to be a part of this revolution (in online poker industry) by being associated with the leaders in the industry. For me, poker is special because it helps me relax mentally,” said Gayle.

With the help of latest technology and investments, Adda52 now caters to around 18 lakh online poker users, but for Agarwal, it is spreading awareness about the game so that more Indians do well on global platforms.

The event 'Poker Nights with Gayle' brought two India's together — the older India that rejoices playing card games during Diwali and the younger India which has embraced technology to play the age-old game of poker.