Pixar scores home run with Incredibles 2 in India, bags Rs 22 cr over first weekend

Pixar’s latest offering, Incredibles 2 is stealing the show in India. The Incredibles franchise is Pixar's first venture among many in India to see an unprecedented response becoming its biggest ever release in the country.

Pixar’s other releases fared well on its home turf and in other international markets but failed to relive the magic in India. Of its five films released here in the last six years, only the 2016 release Finding Dory, tasted success.

While Finding Dory minted Rs 19 crore, last year’s release Coco which recorded Rs 1,059 crore worldwide could only earn Rs 6 crore in India.

Of the other releases, the 2015 release Inside Out made Rs 9.65 crore, Monsters University clocked Rs 2.10 crore in 2013 and Brave raked in Rs 2.75 crore in 2012 in India.

While Pixar did not score a home run with its previous releases, it did succeed with Incredibles 2 as the film collected Rs 22.44 crore during its first weekend.

The success of the second installment of the Incredibles series is another feather in the cap for Hollywood which has maintained a stronghold at the Indian box office this year.

Meanwhile, Incredibles 2 has shattered the myth that animation films find limited takers in India and fans of this genre have more films to enjoy this year with around six movies releasing in India this year.

Hotel Transylvania 3 is likely to release in India on July 20, Smallfoot will hit theatres in September, followed by The Grinch, Ralph breaks the internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, SpiderMan-Into the Spider-Verse.