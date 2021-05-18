ZEE files FIR against Radhe's pirated version leaking on various platforms

Salman Khan earlier this year had taken to Twitter to announce the theatrical release of Radhe which was a huge relief for exhibitors who are still under pressure due to COVID-19 impact. Image: Radhe will release in theatres on May 13. Twitter

Media company ZEE Entertainment has filed an FIR against the leaking of Salman Khan's Radhe on various platforms.

The company said in a statement that it "has filed an official complaint at the cyber cell, pertaining to the pirated version of the film Radhe being circulated across messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram.’’

"The officials are actively tracking down the phone numbers involved in this act of piracy, taking the required legal actions," the statement said further.

Radhe's pirated version being available on various platforms could be a big blow to Zee that released the film on May 13 during Eid holiday on pay per view platform ZEE Plex, as well as it’s over the top (OTT) platform ZEE5.

The company had bought the digital, satellite as well worldwide theatrical rights of the film for around Rs 225 crore.

The company in its statement appealed to the public at large to bring an end to piracy, not just for Radhe, but for any kind of content.

"Films create livelihood, employment and are a source of income for millions of people working for the industry. Piracy being the biggest threat to the entertainment industry, curbs down this source of livelihood. Films also contribute to the economy with the taxes paid to the government. People engaged in spreading the illegal version of the film, are not just embracing piracy, but are also negatively impacting the growth of the industry and the livelihoods of the people working for it round the clock," the ZEE statement further said.

Actor Salman Khan had also tweeted saying that despite offering the film at a reasonable price of Rs 249, pirated websites are streaming their versions of the film illegally, which is a serious crime.

This is not the first time that an OTT has faced the issue of piracy.

Shows like Netflix's Sacred Games have also been pirated. In 2019, pirated version of the second season of the web series was circulated on platforms like Telegram and other online platforms.

Another show called Damaged on Hungama Digital Media, which was released in June, was downloaded through different torrent websites.

While many media companies and content creators have raised this issue through complaints, piracy remains a challenge for the entire media and entertainment industry.

The industry loses around USD 2.8 billion of its annual revenue to piracy, according to a report by Irtedo, a software security and media technology company.