Picture looks bright for TikTok in India despite competition heating up

The video sharing app TikTok saw fall in global user downloads for the first time since its launch two years back and the question now being raised in whether the show is short lived for TikTok? The answer is probably no, at least in India.

In fact, experts say that in India, TikTok is here to stay.

And why is that?

According to Sahil Shah, EVP, Media and Operations, WATConsult, TikTok is growing more than the market average in India.

And this could be because people in India care more about entertainment than privacy and data related issues. While they could be a major problem in US, the same is not the case in India, believes Shah.

Apaksh Gupta, Founder, One Impression, an influencer marketing and branded content solutions company, thinks the reason behind “TikTok having lower downloads could be the fact that there is less potential user base left for the company to address as opposed to what it was a year ago when it was a rage and there was no competition.”

Nonetheless, TikTok is growing in India, he believes.

“It (TikTok) is not slowing. Its monthly active users are higher than what Instagram has so that is a clear sign of higher engagement. Plus, a year back their (TikTok’s) majority audience was very young, like 21-22 or less than that, but that has grown to 28 to 30 years age now. I think that a more mature audience is coming on the platform, and also more regional audience is coming like they are focusing on Gujarati and southern languages,” said Gupta.

Currently, TikTok has 200 million users in India out of which 120 million are active on a monthly basis.

TikTok’s global has 500 million users across 150 countries. Of this, India has a 39 percent share.

On the other hand, Data by Statista suggests that there are as many as 69 million Instagram users in India as of August 2019.

But Instagram is not the only competition for TikTok. Recently launched video sharing app Firework is looking to attract over a million users on its platform in the first three months and five million in the next months. Created by Loop Now Technologies, a US-based incubator startup, Firework came to India in September this year.

While Firework is betting big on India, Gupta thinks that it is less a competition to TikTok and more of a complementary product.

“Firework in a sense is little different because it is a 30-seconder content as opposed to 15-seconder content on TikTok. It is a little different in terms of content consumption because you can watch videos both horizontally and vertically which has not been experienced before. And Firework is targeting a more mature audience with high quality, curated content,” said Gupta.

He added that “Firework is trying to speak to more of Instagram's audience.”

But can Firework’s content moderation strategy help fight competition?

Gupta said no as he thinks that moderation would not be a factor for them (Firework) to succeed because even ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has a huge moderation setup across India.

Firework is focusing on various levels of moderation and one way is through an AI (artificial Intelligence) tool called Clarify. The tool will screen nudity and violence in videos, and flag it to moderation centres.

But ByteDance is also focused on moderation and Shah thinks that its investments in India is likely to focus on upgrading moderation and privacy features.

Reports suggest that TikTok is planning an investment of a billion dollars in the Indian market after spending $100 million in the country.

Probably, this is why Tiktok is a story that will continue for a while, said Gupta. He added that brands are realizing in a big way the potential TikTok holds for them. Even an old brand like Bata has experimented with TikTok, which he thinks is a great start for both.

Other brands that have spent on TikTok for campaigns include Clean and clear, Zomato and Pepsi.