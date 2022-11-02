Picture abhi baki hai: Brand Shah Rukh Khan to emerge strong after value drop

Shah Rukh Khan' "Pathaan" releases on January 25, 2023. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @yrf)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose brand value fell 10 percent last year, will emerge stronger, with three films lined up for release in 2023 and companies signing endorsement deals, talent managers and marketers said.

Khan’s brand value dropped to $46.3 million last year from $51.1 million in 2020, according to a celebrity brand value rankings report by advisory firm Kroll. The actor, who celebrated his 57th birthday on November 2, slipped to rank 12 last year from rank 4 in 2020 in the most valuable celebrity rankings.

While brand SRK faced ups and downs due to a drug controversy involving his son Aryan Khan last year and the absence of big-screen releases, talent managers expect his brand value to pick up.

“As the anticipation builds for his upcoming ventures as an actor as well as a producer, his overall brand image will change for the better. It (brand value) could see an uptick by 25 to 30 percent,” said Vaibhav Pathak, cofounder of TGB Troop.

The actor has been away from the big screen since 2018 and will make a comeback with Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on January 25. Yash Raj Films released the film’s trailer, which has taken social media by storm.

Awaiting the comeback

His upcoming releases include Jawan, in which he will act with south Indian star Vijay Sethupathi, and Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki.

“It’s been some time since he has given a big hit. Both SRK and audiences await the right comeback movie. His brand value growth will depend on the successes of his upcoming movies in 2023,” said N Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, a brand insights company.

Khan’s last major role was in the 2018 film Zero, which tanked at the box office. His 2017 film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, also fared poorly.

“I see his break as a pause to observe the market, unlike most actors who are doing remakes to sustain their career. His brand value is going to rise given his movie line-up in 2023,” said Chirag Jain, cofounder of SocialTAG, a talent management firm.

Shah Rukh Khan faced public ire after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case in October 2021. Companies including Byju’s stopped using him in their advertising for a brief period.

“A small drop in the number of endorsements and fees per endorsement for SRK led to the decline in his brand value. Also, the drug controversy involving Aryan Khan enhanced the risk associated with SRK’s brand,” Aviral Jain, MD of Kroll, told Moneycontrol in an interview earlier.

He said the risk associated with brand SRK was reducing as the days passed and that the movie Pathaan would be a game-changer for the actor. The drug charges against Khan’s son were subsequently dropped.

“If Pathaan does well, SRK will be back with a bang in terms of his endorsement positioning,” Jain said.

Khan endorses 40 brands including Byju’s, LG TV, Pepsi, Thums Up, Godrej Magic Bodywash, and Denver. The actor’s count of brands on TV increased to 12 in the January-June period this year from nine in 2021, according to data by TV audience measurement analysis firm TAM Media Research.

In another report, TAM Media noted that Khan replaced Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the most visible celebrity on TV during the Indian Premier League this year. Singh topped the list during the 14th IPL last year.

Despite the controversy, SRK has emerged stronger, said Aayushman Sinha, founder of talent management firm Represent.

“We saw him win the internet multiple times with the Thums Up ad, his cameo in Brahmastra and the Pathaan teaser. I see SRK winning 2023 with Pathaan and his brand value, already one of the highest, should double,” Sinha said.

Coca-Cola India signed Khan as brand ambassador for Thums Up in February, his first big endorsement deal after the controversy involving his son.

SRK is one of the few Indian actors with a global appeal and the Thums Up deal is an indication of that, said Chandramouli.

“It is a matter of a few good movies for his comeback. Brands will believe in him as his most important skillset is his curiosity and humbleness that he builds for a brand at a pan-India level,” said Vinay Punjabi, MD of Blue Bang Media and Entertainment, a marketing firm.