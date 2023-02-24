Physical 100 Netflix show review: Who's the fittest of us all?

In nine episodes over four weeks from January 24 to February 21, 2023, Netflix show Physical: 100 shows us 100 athletes, gym rats and fitness enthusiasts fight it out for a 300 million won prize.

As with most reality TV shows that work, Physical: 100 finds a sweet spot between drama and reality.

On the one hand, the show dips into real-world concerns with fitness and what it means to be fit - functional fitness is often pitted against brute strength in the course of the show. And female contestants take on the same challenges as the male participants.

On the other hand, it packs in elements of drama - the show begins with sculptures of each of the 100 players' torsos. As the players get eliminated, they are asked to take a hammer to their bust to indicate they are out of contestation.

A still from Netflix show 'Physical: 100' There's a lot of sweat, some tears and much cheering as the players take on challenges like rope climbing and move the sand and flip the squares - you feel invested in the players' wins and losses because you see them give the challenges their all. Watching these players push their bodies to do the impossible is also entertaining as well as uplifting. There are moments when the underdog wins, and others when they crumble - all of it is done with a heartening degree of respect for human endeavour. (Spoiler alert: Don't miss the contest the players start on their own, to see who can jump the highest.)

You also see that the contests are not just about physical strength but also mental fortitude. Without giving away too many spoilers, watch out for Shim Eu-ddeum's spectacular courage against the odds. Among the 100 players at the start are Olympians, wrestlers, cyclists, MMA fighters, a stuntman, a fencer, a fitness model, a gymnast, a firefighter and former special services men, bodybuilders, cross-fitters, a basketball player, a rugby player, a mountain rescue ranger, a cheer leader, dancers and representative of more sports and physical fitness pursuits. At first, it's hard to gauge what type of competition could put all of these different types of fitness to the test. Through team as well as individual challenges, the show makes short work of eliminating players from 100 to 50, and then down to 30, then four and eventually one winner. As with many sports events, there's an element of luck and years of training that help the players get through each round. There's competition among the players but also camaraderie. Expressions of respect are common, as is light ribbing. Case in point: 30-year-old national luger team player Park Jin-Yong's short speech before smashing his bust is a tongue-in-cheek reference to 47-year-old MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon (Sexyama)'s habit of making a short - often inspiring - locker room-like speech to mark most occasions during the show. The show is fun, it feels real, and barring the fact that it feels rushed at times - with multiple eliminations before we even get to know those players - it is well-produced. One can only hope that Season 2 is a little more confident that it's got a winning formula pat.

Maya Shekhar