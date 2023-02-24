 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Physical 100 Netflix show review: Who's the fittest of us all?

Maya Shekhar
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

A compelling show about fitness, with one weakness - the early episodes seem rushed in parts, with mass eliminations to quickly cut down the number of players from 100 to 30.

Physical: 100 contestant Shim Eu-ddeum (Source: Instagram/@Euddeum)

In nine episodes over four weeks from January 24 to February 21, 2023, Netflix show Physical: 100 shows us 100 athletes, gym rats and fitness enthusiasts fight it out for a 300 million won prize.

As with most reality TV shows that work, Physical: 100 finds a sweet spot between drama and reality.

On the one hand, the show dips into real-world concerns with fitness and what it means to be fit - functional fitness is often pitted against brute strength in the course of the show. And female contestants take on the same challenges as the male participants.

On the other hand, it packs in elements of drama - the show begins with sculptures of each of the 100 players' torsos. As the players get eliminated, they are asked to take a hammer to their bust to indicate they are out of contestation.