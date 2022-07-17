Persuasion review: All agony, no hope

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliott in 'Persuasion', streaming on Netflix.

The trailer of Netflix’s Persuasion, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s last novel, had scourged Austenites deeply. A joke, the worst Austen adaptation ever, shocking, an absolute disaster—online reviews everywhere from social media to legacy media after the film dropped on July 15 have largely been hyperbolic condemnations. The film has eluded patient, non-reactive critiques. As I am inching towards 50, growing up along with my 11-year-old daughter, warming up to her vocab and her stories of choice, I have developed a large enough appetite for the lowbrow as well as modern interpretations of classics using hodgepodge experiments in form and language.

Anti-purism feels wonderfully unchaining. I did not feel a tinge of outrage at the trailer, because I had not read the book. So I bought it and started reading. At Rs 26, Kindle gave me one of the most exhilarating speed-reads of my life. Persuasion is Austen’s most melancholic work—it is also the shortest. She wrote the book when she was around 40, and within a year of finishing it, she died. Austen is really only concerned with interiority in this book, more than she ever was, rather than the social satire that crackles in all her novels.

So what were director Carrie Cracknell and her writers Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow attempting in the new Netflix adaptation?

In the final cut, this is what their mandate seems to be: Combine a Regency-era aesthetic, like the runaway hit series Bridgerton, with millennial anxieties and language.

So there are peacocks, flowing gowns with Bertha necklines and pastel cakes, millennial anxieties peculiar to this age, and a language to articulate those anxieties that a 16-year-old today will immediately relate to.

The melancholy and longing that protagonist Anne Elliott (Dakota Johnson) nurses with a heaviness over eight years about the love she lost due to bad judgement, Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), becomes a “hot mess”. The lifestyle philosophy of all the characters, especially Anne, is so 2022 that with the Regency aesthetics, the words and the belief systems jar like Billie Eilish singing The Beatles' songs.

“I’m single and thriving,” Anne says, swigging wine straight from a bottle. There are numerous references to “self-care”. “I am my own company,” says Anne’s middle-aged neighbour Lady Russell (Nikki Amuka-Bird) who was instrumental in breaking up her engagement with Wentworth. Anne refers to the “the playlist he made me”. Anne’s sister Elizabeth Mary (Mia McKenna Bruce), a whiny, angel-faced, sweet-talking psychopath hopes to “embody gratitude” as per her doctor’s advice, at which point I experienced my entire body squirm.

More of such millenialising: “If you’re a five in London, you’re a 10 in Bath”; “Now we are worse than exes, we’re friends”; “A woman without a husband is not a problem to be solved.” If the last were considered true at the time, the entire engine of a Victorian or Regency-era romance novel, and indeed Persuasion itself, would break down. The narcissism of Anne’s father, the smarmy Mr Elliot, is a thing of ridicule in Anne’s head because after all, narcissism is the ultimate human crime among Instagram wellness gurus.

With the skeletal sketch of Austen’s story and the setting and the age, none of the new touches and flourishes match. Both sensibilities clang and crash. Anne is also given the job that the third-person narrator has in the book, continuously looking at the camera from the scene of action to suss out her reactions to people and incidents. “Now we are worse than exes, we’re friends,” is one such piece-to-camera cutaway from the action. The verbal ping-pongs similar to those in Bridgerton take place mostly between Anne and Anne. Ouch.

By the time this hurried narrative about a languorous longing reached its halfway point, I was losing hold of my anti-purist self. I remembered the book in every scene.

The magic of the book’s best scenes doesn’t translate on screen. Take the climax. Anne and Wentworth are both in a room at the White Hart Inn in Bath. He is sitting at a desk, writing a letter. She is nearby, speaking to a mutual friend, Captain Harville, about men, women and commitment. Harville believes men feel more deeply than women. Anne disagrees, and while she does not mention Wentworth or her own circumstances, everything she says is clearly with him in mind. She has spoken to no one about her grief over Wentworth, and it is not long before eight years of pent-up anguish cascades out: “We certainly do not forget you, so soon as you forget us,” she tells Harville. “It is, perhaps, our fate rather than our merit. We cannot help ourselves. We live at home, quiet, confined, and our feelings prey upon us.”

Wentworth, still writing his letter, overhears Anne’s comments and knows immediately that she is speaking about their relationship, and about all that has been lost. Grabbing another sheet of paper, he begins a second letter in which he records his feelings toward her as she utters hers toward him, and which he leaves behind on the desk for her to read.

She reads the letter. He does love her. Her joy soars, but not in what she later says to Wentworth. She says something completely casual. The reader is overjoyed reading the letter: “You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope. Tell me not that I am too late, that such precious feelings are gone for ever. I offer myself to you again with a heart even more your own, than when you almost broke it eight years and a half ago.”

In the film, the action and the build-up of the tension between Wentworth and Anne don’t quite sizzle enough under the surface as it does throughout the book leading up to this scene, although Jarvis turns out to be one of the best Austen heroes on screen just in the way he looks and especially in the way he appears to be in a perpetual state of imploding sorrow under his scruffy hair.

When Mr Elliot (Henry Golding), a distant cousin of Anne completely enamoured by her, appears in the plot, the interactions between Wentworth and Anne go lukewarm. Given the overall mood of positivity that permeates the film, Anne and Mr Elliott seems like an infinitely better match than Anne and Wentworth. In other words, the last scene of the film following the letter is so vapid, it hardly extracts a small sigh. At this point, I said a heartfelt sorry in mind to Austen fans, including myself.

The only great thing about this Anne is a rebelliousness that pops up once in a while while she is not being a good aunt to her nephews and nieces and a caring, fussy sister to her married sisters. A dream that she narrates in an awkward social gathering to break the oppressive silence in the room is about an octopus eating her face. It’s a great Phoebe Waller-Bridge touch, that stands out jarringly from her otherwise people-pleasing, “hot mess” traits. It is a genuinely funny moment.

Just as there are two Austens—the academic’s Austen and the casual reader’s Austen. For the casual reader, it’s all about the courting and the strong and sinewy women characters. The girl always gets the boy. The casual reader is also the majority of the audience for the film and television adaptations. Since 1995, there have been adaptations of Northanger Abbey, Sense and Sensibility, Mansfield Park, Pride and Prejudice, Emma and Persuasion.

In 1995, British director Roger Michell did the impossible with Persuasion for a BBC series. He made a Jane Austen film that is far from pretty or charming. Instead, it is suspenseful about the doomed love at the centre of the novel, the camera catching every glance between the former lovers and probing every scene for signs of hope.

For literature students and professors, Austen is a kind of a miniaturist who specialises in a very narrow section of Victorian society—the landed gentry. And her characters derive their agency from the bubble they inhabit. Was it a world worth capturing? Critics are still divided on it. But everyone agrees that she captured this world with astonishing precision, and in doing so, she mercilessly forces us to confront out tiniest of moral dilemmas and weaknesses.

Critic Lionel Trilling once called Austen “an agent of terror” because of this sharp gaze on human failings and the responsibility to be true to oneself. Unless an adaptation can sharply channel the crucial details of behaviour and moral impulses, and the inner lives of her characters, no degree of contemporizing would make it relevant or interesting.

Baz Luhrman distilled the emotional truth of Romeo and Juliet in his 1996 adaptation for the big screen. Joe Wright got the decrepitating tension between Elizabeth and Darcy pat in his 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. The details are what’s lost, confused and muddled in this Persuasion. The makers are too concerned with how to make Austen cool and relatable—resulting in monumental backfire in the history of book-to-screen adaptations.