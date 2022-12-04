 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pavail Gulati: 'Faadu is a contemporary love story about two old souls'

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Dec 04, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher will be seen in the forthcoming web-series Faadu, an age-old romance formula of 'opposites attract', directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary. Gulati and Kher speak about their characters and playing different roles

Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher. (Photos: Twitter)

After making romantic comedies, social dramas and sports biopics, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi, 2017, Panga, 2020) is now helming a modern love story about the attraction of opposites. Pavail Gulati, who had a breakout role in Thappad (2020) and was recently seen in Goodbye (2022), and Saiyami Kher, who appeared in Choked (2020) and Breathe: Into The Shadows (2020), play opposite each other in the web-series Faadu. The Mumbai-set series (SonyLIV, releasing on December 9) rests in the underexplored space of romantic dramas.

'Faadu' will release on December 9.

Kher and Gulati spoke about their respective roles, the attraction between Manjari and Abhay and more:

How would you describe Faadu?

Saiyami Kher: For me it is a love story where opposites attract but you need immense effort in making a relationship work. Manjiri is completely in love with Abhay’s honesty because that’s her upbringing. She’s from small-town Konkan, really into poetry and finds poetry in everything, including Abhay’s life. He, on the other hand, has big dreams and will go to any lengths to achieve them, there lies the conflict. Abhay’s drive and ambition, and contemporary relationship problems which conflict with Manjiri’s old and contented soul make this a modern love story.

Pavail Gulati: Abhay has really big dreams, almost to the point of delusion. He doesn’t cry about the bad hands being dealt. He will still play to win. That is common between him and me. The rest we had to work on. I would call Ashwiny (Iyer Tiwari) at all times to find out what he eats at home, how he walks and how he talks. Faadu is a contemporary love story about two old souls. This is the kind of love where you see someone at their worst, and still find them intriguing. It’s about one seeing the glass as half empty and the other seeing it as hall full. She is content and he is never content.