Pati Patni aur Woh a solid hit, Mardaani 2 opens well, The Body has a disastrous start and Panipat a disaster

The Kartik Aaryan-led Pati Patni aur Woh has emerged as a solid hit at the box office. In the season of successes where majority of the deserving films are doing quite well commercially, this one too has added on to the list of films with good collections in the first week.

After opening quite well, the family entertainer managed to sustain quite well during the weekdays to register Rs 55.97 crore.

While that by itself is a very good score for the Mudassar Aziz-directed film that which has Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey as the leading ladies. For Kartik, this is a worthy milestone since its his best start ever with numbers better than even Luka Chuppi.

The film has in fact done quite well on its second Friday as well with collections to the tune of Rs 3.05 crore. As a result, it is now a given that the film’s lifetime earnings would be in excess of Rs 80 crore.

As for Mardaani 2, it has taken a decent start as well of Rs 3.80 crore. Rani Mukherji has been doing selected films and is consistently taking an opening of Rs 3-4 crore for her solo starrers, the others being Mardaani and Hichki, which opened in the same range.

With a start like this and the word of mouth which is positive, the film is a safe affair as profits would come in for all involved. It has to be seen though how much further to the Rs 30 crore lifetime mark does the film manage to go before its end of run.

As for Panipat, it would struggle to touch that number even in its lifetime as mere Rs 25.68 crore has come in the first week. That is quite poor as had this been the first weekend score, even that wouldn’t have been optimal.

For Arjun Kapoor, this is second major flop of the year after India’s Most Wanted even though the actor deserves better for the sheer effort that he has been putting in and different genres that he has been attempting.

Ditto for Emraan Hashmi, who is going through an extended rough patch. The actor saw the release of The Body over the weekend and it has met with a disastrous fate on the opening day itself.