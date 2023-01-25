 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan's film releases today as protests continue. Watch

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Jan 25, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

'Pathaan': VHP supporters protest against the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie in Bangalore. (Screengrab from ANI video)

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan opened to rocky start on Wednesday as protests continued in Karnataka, Bihar, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Protestors held "Boycott Pathaan" posters and tore the film's banners from outside theatres. This comes amid reports of the film being leaked online on Monday.

Videos of VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) supporters in Karnataka protesting the film's release by tearing and burning Pathaan's posters have been doing rounds on social media.

Similar protests have broken out in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, VHP leaders appeared to withdraw their protest on Wednesday morning stating that they were not opposing Pathaan's release and would consider taking a stand against it only if they find anything objectionable after watching the film.