Actor Pankaj Kapur: ‘I have become a little more liberal with scripts because things are changing around us’

Deepali Singh
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

The 'Maqbool' actor on his role in the just-released film 'Lost' and his criteria for choosing scripts

Pankaj Kapur in a still from 'Lost', which released on Thursday on Zee5.

Inspired by true events, Lost is the story of a young female journalist who sets out to unravel the case of a missing person. The film that released on February 16 on Zee5, is helmed by director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (of Pink fame) and stars Yami Gautam in the lead. Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur who plays her grandfather in the film talks about his role and the film which had its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September last year. Edited excerpts:

What made you say yes to playing the part of Yami’s grandfather in Lost?

I liked the script. The role is not so big but it is a very integral part of the story. The relationship between the grandfather and the granddaughter interested me and I found it worthy to take up the part.

How has the subject been dealt with in your opinion?